Advertisement

Jr NTR has been maintaining a low public profile off late, as he steadily wraps up the last bits of filming for his upcoming ambitious project, Devara. The actor however, made an exception, as he marked his presence at a recently held Tillu Square success event. The appearance was made extra special for fans of the actor, owing to the affirmative update he shared on Devara.

Advertisement

Jr NTR's 'collar' statement wins over fans



Jr NTR's appearance at the Tillu Square success event saw the actor affirm faith in the upcoming Koratala Siva directorial. For the unversed, Devara was originally set to release on April 5. The film's release, owing to the work left on the project, has now been shifted to October 10, to mark the occasion of Dussera.

Advertisement

Jr NTR assured his fans how once they saw the final cut of Devara, it would give them a chance to 'raise their collars' - a sign of pride. The actor further opened up about how the core theme of the film, is 'fear'. The actor supplemented his statement, by mouthing a dialogue from the film - "Kala Kaadaiki oka dhairyam undali, aa Kalani nijam cheskodaniki bhayam undali".

Advertisement

Jr NTR is optimistic about the future of Telugu cinema



Circling back to the true purpose of the event, celebrating Tillu Square's massive success at the box office, Jr NTR was all praises for the fresh talent populating the Telugu film industry. The actor singled out Siddu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen in this regard, calling them "daredevils".

Advertisement



He said, "I trust both the daredevils, Siddu and Vishwak Sen, to create a new wave in Telugu cinema and I am proud of their growth". While Siddu Jonnalagadda was last seen in Tillu Square, Vishwak Sen last featured in film Gaami, which saw him essay the role of an Aghora.