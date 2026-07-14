Jr NTR Denies Any Association With RAW NTR, Says 'Organisation Is Not Authorised To...'

NTR's team has finally issued a statement distancing themselves from an organisation, RAW NTR. The statement clarified that neither the actor nor his office has any association, affiliation, or involvement with this organisation. According to the statement, the organisation RAW NTR has been carrying out activities that may create the impression of being officially associated with the actor.

The statement further noted that any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving NTR will only be announced through his official channels or authorised team. It urged the public, media, and fans not to consider any information or activities circulated by unauthorised individuals or organisations as authentic. Describing this as its final communication on the matter, NTR's team expressed hope that the clarification would put an end to all rumours and speculation surrounding the issue.

(Jr NTR's Team Issues Statement)

"We would like to categorically clarify that Mr. NTR and his office have absolutely no association, affiliation, or involvement whatsoever with RAW NTR or any of its activities. The organisation is neither authorised to represent Mr. NTR nor to communicate on his behalf in any capacity. Any charitable initiative, public welfare activity, official communication, or association involving Mr. NTR will be communicated only through Mr. NTR or his official team. Any information or activity circulated through unauthorised individuals or organisations should not be treated as authentic," reads the statement.

The statement concluded by appealing to the media and fans to refrain from sharing or amplifying unverified information.

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Meanwhile, Jr NTR is busy shooting for his next highly anticipated movie Dragon, helmed by Prashanth Neel. Apart from him, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rukmini Vasanth and Biju Menon in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will hit the theatres on June 11, 2027.