Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's Dragon Gets A New Title, And It Has A Ram Charan Connection

Director Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR have teamed up for #NTRNeel. Even though the action movie was announced back in May 2022, constant delays have continued to push its release date. Some time back, there were rumours that Jr NTR was unhappy with some shot portions of the film and asked Neel to rework the script. Some reports even claimed that the movie was shelved. However, as per latest reports #NTRNeel is on track and is currently filming in Jordan. It has been claimed that Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has also joined the team in this schedule and the cast and crew are expected to can some high octane action sequences in scenic locations.

Prashanth Neel films #NTRNeel in a BTS picture from sets | Image: X

Now, a new update comes in the form of Jr NTR and Neel's movie title. For the longest time, this project was referred to as Dragon. Despite a Tamil film of the same name releasing in 2025, co-producers Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts confirmed last year that indeed NTR's next was titled Dragon. However, it appears that the makers have a new title in mind. Interestingly, the new reported title also has a Ram Charan connection.

Advertisement

Social media is abuzz with rumours that #NTRNeel has now been titled Bruce Lee. Many believe this could be the official title, but nothing has been confirmed by the makers so far. The only official statement regarding the movie's title came from producer Ravi Yerneni, who previously clarified that Dragon is not the final title and is only a working title.

#NTRNeel was announced in May 2022 but has faced continuous delays in production | Image: X

Interestingly, Ram Charan starred in a film titled Bruce Lee: The Fighter, which was released in 2015. It has been more than a decade, and the name can be reused for another film, reported 123Telugu. Rukmini Vasanth of Kantara: Chapter 2 fame has been roped into play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in Prashanth Neel's next. The director's last outing was Salaar (2023) with Prabhas in the leading role. It's sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam is expected to roll only after Jr NTR's film is complete.