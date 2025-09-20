Jr NTR Suffers Minor Injuries During Advertisement Shoot, Advised 2 Weeks Rest

Jr NTR was shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad when he met with an accident. The actor has suffered minor injuries and is doing fine. According to a report, he has been asked to rest for a couple of weeks for complete recovery. The accident took place in Annapurna Studios.

Jr NTR suffered minor injuries

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the RRR actor suffered minor injuries on September 19 while shooting for an advertisement. “Jr NTR sustained a minor injury tod while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation," a source told the portal.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

The actor is expected to resume work once medically cleared.

Worried fans pray for Jr NTR's speedy recovery

Soon after the news broke, the fans flooded social media with speedy recovery messages. A user wrote, "Get well soon @tarak9999". Another wrote, "#JrNTR sustained minor injuries while shooting a commercial in Hyderabad today. Wishing him a speedy recovery." A third user wrote, "Get Well soon Anna".

What's next for Jr NTR?