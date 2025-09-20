Updated 20 September 2025 at 12:53 IST
Jr NTR Suffers Minor Injuries During Advertisement Shoot, Advised 2 Weeks Rest
Jr NTR was shooting in Annapurna Studios when he slipped and hurt himself. He has suffered minor injuries and is currently resting.
Jr NTR was shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad when he met with an accident. The actor has suffered minor injuries and is doing fine. According to a report, he has been asked to rest for a couple of weeks for complete recovery. The accident took place in Annapurna Studios.
Jr NTR suffered minor injuries
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the RRR actor suffered minor injuries on September 19 while shooting for an advertisement. “Jr NTR sustained a minor injury tod while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation," a source told the portal.
The actor is expected to resume work once medically cleared.
Worried fans pray for Jr NTR's speedy recovery
Soon after the news broke, the fans flooded social media with speedy recovery messages. A user wrote, "Get well soon @tarak9999". Another wrote, "#JrNTR sustained minor injuries while shooting a commercial in Hyderabad today. Wishing him a speedy recovery." A third user wrote, "Get Well soon Anna".
What's next for Jr NTR?
He will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's pan-India film, which is tentatively titled as NTRNEEL. Earlier, rumours were rife that the makers had decided to name the movie Dragon. It has music by Ravi Basrur, Bhuvan Gowda will handle the cinematography, and it is being bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under the Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts banner. The action thriller will hit the theatres on June 25, 2026. It will hit release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, ensuring a wide reach across audiences.
