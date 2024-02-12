Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin's Reaction To Vishwak Sen Starrer Gaami Is Going Viral

Nag Ashwin is currently gearing up for the release of pan-India project Kalki 2898 AD. Ahead of the same, the actor has expressed his admiration for Team Gaami.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaami
Gaami | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nag Ashwin has in his lineup, arguably one of the biggest films of the year, the Prabhas led Kallki 2898 AD. Keeping promotions for the same aside, the director is currently focusing on the Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami. Nag Ashwin recently expressed his vote of confidence for the film.

Nag Ashwin pens a note for team Gaami


For the unversed, Nag Ashwin has served as the creative director for the Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami. V Celluloid, one of the production houses bankrolling this otherwise crowdfunded project, shared Nag Ashwin's words of encouragement for the team of Gaami. Ashwin's note read, "What these guys have achieved… so patiently… with so much love… for so long… Can’t wait… #gaami on March 8th in theatres"

Advertisement


The post shared by V Celluloid carried a visual of the note coupled with a caption that read, "Creative director @nagashwin7 is all praise for Team #Gaami and the passion they made the film with In cinemas March 8th" Vishwak Sen notably stars in Gaami as an Aghora. His character is afflicted by a rare disease as the result of which he cannot feel human touch. The film stars Chandini Chowdary (last seen in Colour Photo) as the female lead with M G Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad making up the supporting cast. The film will release in theatres on March 8.

Advertisement

What is next for Vishwak Sen?


Post the release of Gaami, Vishwak Sen will be gearing up for the release of Gangs of Godavari. The film was supposed to have had hit theatres back in December.

Advertisement

 However, the film stood delayed for a multitude of reasons - particularly the fact that there were key segments left to be shot along with the release of two other films around the same date, namely Nani's Hi Nanna and Nithiin's Extra Ordinary Man. The film also stars Nassar and Neha Shetty in key roles. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 15:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

5 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

5 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

16 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

16 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

16 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Questions Nitish's 'Loyalty' | 10 Points

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Anweshippin Kandethum Sees A Jump In Opening Weekend At Box Office

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Pakistan Polls Live: PTI to PML-N, Parties Struggle to Form Govt

    World10 minutes ago

  4. Nag Ashwin's Reaction To Vishwak Sen Starrer Gaami Is Going Viral

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. Apple acquires most AI startups in 2024

    Tech 10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement