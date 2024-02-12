Kalki 2898 AD Director Nag Ashwin's Reaction To Vishwak Sen Starrer Gaami Is Going Viral

Advertisement

Nag Ashwin has in his lineup, arguably one of the biggest films of the year, the Prabhas led Kallki 2898 AD. Keeping promotions for the same aside, the director is currently focusing on the Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami. Nag Ashwin recently expressed his vote of confidence for the film.

Nag Ashwin pens a note for team Gaami



For the unversed, Nag Ashwin has served as the creative director for the Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami. V Celluloid, one of the production houses bankrolling this otherwise crowdfunded project, shared Nag Ashwin's words of encouragement for the team of Gaami. Ashwin's note read, "What these guys have achieved… so patiently… with so much love… for so long… Can’t wait… #gaami on March 8th in theatres"

Advertisement



The post shared by V Celluloid carried a visual of the note coupled with a caption that read, "Creative director @nagashwin7 is all praise for Team #Gaami and the passion they made the film with In cinemas March 8th" Vishwak Sen notably stars in Gaami as an Aghora. His character is afflicted by a rare disease as the result of which he cannot feel human touch. The film stars Chandini Chowdary (last seen in Colour Photo) as the female lead with M G Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad making up the supporting cast. The film will release in theatres on March 8.

Advertisement

What is next for Vishwak Sen?



Post the release of Gaami, Vishwak Sen will be gearing up for the release of Gangs of Godavari. The film was supposed to have had hit theatres back in December.

Advertisement

However, the film stood delayed for a multitude of reasons - particularly the fact that there were key segments left to be shot along with the release of two other films around the same date, namely Nani's Hi Nanna and Nithiin's Extra Ordinary Man. The film also stars Nassar and Neha Shetty in key roles.