Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Kalki 2898 AD Release Date Locked, Prabhas Is Modern-day Lord Vishnu In New Poster

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most anticipated project of the year. It will release on May 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kalki
Kalki new poster | Image:Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the most anticipated project of the year. The Nag Ashwin directorial, whose first glimpse premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con, has now set a release date. The film will make its worldwide theatrical debut on May 9, 2024. 

Update: Despite being a sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD has a surprising connection to mythology. The director has previously talked about using the name Kalki as the title, which is the final avatar of Vishnu. In the newly shared poster, fans can also see a similarity between the Hindu god and Prabhas’ character. 

Amitabh Bachchan unveils new Kalki 2898 AD poster 

Amitabh took to his X handle on Friday and shared a new glimpse of Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD. It featured the actor dressed in a suit of armour with a dystopian background and a spaceship-like prop hovering above him. In the caption, Amitabh also announced the premiere date of the movie. 

He wrote, “The story that ended 6000 years ago. Begins May 9th, 2024. The future unfolds. #Kalki2898AD.” 

Kalki 2898 AD poster shared by Amitabh Bachchan | Image: X

 

What do we know about Kalki 2898 AD so far? 

Currently, the focal point of excitement for fans is the imminent release of the Kalki 2898 AD teaser. Recently, completing its censor formalities, the teaser will reportedly be unveiled on January 15, 2024, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti

The film was announced under the working title Project K in February 2020 coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Movies. However, the production was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Filming began in July 2021 in a futuristic set at Ramoji Film City, in Hyderabad. 

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/X

 

The San Diego Comic-Con was attended physically by Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Big B joined the panel via a Zoom video call. In the event, it was announced that the film, which was earlier titled Project K, has been titled Kalki 2898 AD. Kalki 2898 AD also feature in the sci-fi film. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

