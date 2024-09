Published 22:49 IST, September 25th 2024

Kalki 2898 AD: ₹1042 Cr Worldwide Grosser To Be Screened At Busan International Film Festival

Nag Ashwin’s blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan will be showcased at the Busan International Film Festival.