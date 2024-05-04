Advertisement

Nothing apart from the ordinary, Kamal Haasan has a hefty lineup of projects, slated for this year. The veteran actor will be commencing his year at the movies with the Nag Ashwin helmed Kalki 2898 AD, with the particulars of his role from the film, still being kept shrouded in mystery. However, things have been rather transparent when it comes to Indian 2 - matching Kalki 2898 AD in terms of its insurmountable hype.

Indian 2 postponed?

Fans may have to wait slightly longer to see Kamal Haasan, once again, assume the menacing role of Senapathy, in Indian 2. The film has been through its fair share of back and forth, when it comes to its projected release date. Shankar Shanamugham's divided attention between Indian 2 and the Ram Charan, Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer, is to blame for this. However, a mid-August release date stood more or less confirmed for the former.

Fans of the actor rejoiced when recent speculations suggested that the film may be releasing some time around the Tamil new year in April. This however, was of course a false alarm. The latest poster release of the film affirmed its new release month as June, though an exact date was withheld from audience. Things appear to have shifted once again. As per a recent 123Telugu report, Indian 2 will now be releasing on July 11. An official confirmation on this, is still awaited.

Kamal Haasan was recently slapped with a formal complaint

Though Kamal Haasan is gearing up for a major year professionally, things appear slightly tumultuous on the personal front. A complaint was recently filed by director-producer Lingusamy and producer Subash Chandra Bose from production house Thirrupathi Brothers, against the actor. For the unversed, the trio had worked together on 2015 release, Uttama Villain. The film had reportedly pushed the abovementioned duo into debt.

As per them, Kamal Haasan had promised to work with them in a new project, with a budget of ₹30 crores in lieu of helping them out of the same - an alleged promise which has not seen the light of day for 9 years and counting. A complaint has now been filed in this regard, with the Producers Association.