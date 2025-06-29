Kannappa Actor Vishnu Manchu Reveals Why He Chose Debutante Bollywood Director For His Telugu Film: No Director From Tollywood Wouldn't Work With Me

Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa is running in cinema halls now. The mythological drama released on June 27 to good reviews and became the actor's biggest opener by a huge margin. At a press meet after its theatrical debut, Vishnu shared that no Tollywood director wanted to make Kannappa with him and he then approached a debutante director working in the Hindi market to make a film based in Telugu tradition and culture.

Kannappa marks Mukesh Kumar Singh's big screen debut as a director. Prior to this, he had directed the popular Star Plus adaptation of Mahabharat. The film is based on the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. Vishnu said that the previous streak of his flop films was also a reason why no one wanted to work with him.

“You (media) very well know that no director from Tollywood would be willing to work with me if I approached them with the Kannappa script. Also, my last few films didn’t perform well. Mukesh Kumar Singh brilliantly handled a show based on an Indian epic. Despite Kannappa being his debut feature film as a director, I entrusted him with the responsibility. He is a hidden gem, and I want to bring such talent to the forefront,” Vishnu shared.

Kannappa released on June 27 | Image: X