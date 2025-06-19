Kannappa Controversy: Brahmin Community Mocked In Vishnu Manchu Starrer? Writer Addresses Rumours Around Brahmanandam And Saptagiri's Characters

Vishnu Manchu starrer mythological drama Kannappa is all set to release on June 27. The team has assembled the biggest pan-India cast for the movie, with stars like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu and Kajal Aggarwal set to appear in cameo roles. While the trailer of the film has received a good response, hype continues to build ahead of its much-anticipated theatrical debut. However, the team seems to be facing a controversy now.

According to reports, some members of the Brahmin community have objected to two comic characters in the film - Pilaka and Gilaka - played by Brahmanandam and Saptagiri respectively. It is being said that the Brahmin community is "insulted" through the inclusion of these characters.

Clarifying in the matter, dialogue writer Akella Siva Prasad, shared in a statement, stating, “There is nothing in the film that insults Brahmins or any community. I am a Brahmin, and the director Mukesh Kumar Singh is also a Brahmin. We have great respect for all traditions,” he said.

Kannappa will release on June 27 | Image: X

Prasad also stated that in old tales about Kannappa, believed to be the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva, priests were depicted in an unfavourable light, but nothing of the sort is shown in the movie. He gave the example of Mohan Babu's character Mahadeva Shastri, a priest in the movie, and said that he is shown with utmost reverence in Kannappa. Prasad also shared that the movie has been shown to the priests of the Kalahasti temple and not only did they like the movie, but also blessed Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu.