Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Kannappa: Kangana Ranaut To Play The Role Of Goddess Parvati In Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas' Film?

Based on the mythological story of Kannappa, a devotee of the god Shiva, the film is being made on a budget of around Rs 100 crores.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut
A viral photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Vishnu Manchu is busy shooting for his highly anticipated film Kannappa, helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. In the film, the actor will play the role of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva which will be played by Prabhas. However, do you know who is going to essay the role of Goddess Parvati?

Who is going to star opposite Prabhas in Kannappa?

As Prabhas is gearing up for the cameo role of Lord Shiva in Kannappa, a new report suggests that Kangana Ranaut will star opposite the actor. She will be playing the role of Goddess Parvati in the film. The actress' photos in the costume of the goddess are going viral. In the image, she can be seen donning a red traditional ensemble and accessorising the look with gold jewellery. In one hand, she is holding a golden utensil filled with gold coins and a lotus in another hand.

If this news is true, then Kannappa will mark Kangana and Prabha's reunion after 16 years. They starred together in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Ek Niranjan (2009).

Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that Nayanthara will join the cast as Goddess Parvati. However, makers are yet to issue an official announcement regarding the role of Parvati.

(A poster of Kannappa | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Kannappa | Image: Instagram)

Kannappa is being made on a whopping budget of ₹100 crore

The film, based on the mythological story of Kannappa, a devotee of the god Shiva, took nearly a decade to materialise. The film which will have a Pan-India release is being made with a budget of around Rs 100 crores. The film is being produced under the banner of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Earlier, Nupour Sanon was finalised as a leading heroine, but she backed out due to the non-availability of dates. The music of the movie is jointly composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet by the makers.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:33 IST

