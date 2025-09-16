Updated 16 September 2025 at 11:17 IST
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: Hype For Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Starrer Takes Biz Nowhere, Film Yet To Cross ₹1 Crore In Pre-sales
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer has generated significant buzz among cinegoers. However, the same has not translated into the pre-sales of the tickets for the courtroom drama.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Jolly LLB 3 Advance Booking: The pre-sales for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi commenced on September 13. The film and its promotional assets received an overwhelmingly positive response on social media. However, the advance booking sales of the movie are off to a lukewarm start.
Jolly LLB 3 rakes in ₹50 Lakhs in advance booking collection
Jolly LLB 3 is off to a decent start at the Indian box office. The movie has sold only 15,937 tickets, as per Sacnilk, amassing a total of ₹58.77 Lac at the time of publishing. With Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprising their roles as Jolly, the movie has created a strong buzz among the audience. It also features Saurabh Shukla in the role of the judge in the courtroom drama.
Can Jolly LLB 3 beat the opening day collection of the previous movies in the franchise?
As the name suggests, Jolly LLB 3 is the third instalment in the courtroom drama franchise. The first part of the movie, featuring Arshad Warsi as advocate Jagdish Tyagi released in 2013. Jolly LLB was a hit and collected ₹46 crore worldwide on a reported budget of ₹12 crore. The film opened to ₹ 3.05 Cr, which was staggering for its year of release.
Also Read: Rohit-Sheena Welcome Baby Boy, Share First Glimpse Of Newborn
The second part of the film, Jolly LLB 2, hit the big screens in 2017 and featured Akshay Kumar as advocate Jagdishwar Mishra. Saurabh Shukla as Justice Sunderlal Tripathi played a pivotal role in the sequel, too. The sequel was made on a reported budget of ₹30 crore and collected ₹197 crore worldwide. The movie opened to ₹ 13.20 Cr at the domestic box office.
Also Read: Box Office: Mirai Fails Monday Test, But Surpasses ₹50 Cr Mark
Jolly LLB 3 will witness the clash between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi
In the comedy drama, set in a UP courtroom, Arshad's character asserts that he is the real Jolly - Advocate Jagdish Tyagi and that people should be wary of the duplicates in the market, whereas Akshay Kumar said that he is the real Jolly - Advocate Jagdishwar ‘Jolly’ Mishra. Jolly LLB 3 will witness the two characters at loggerheads.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 11:17 IST