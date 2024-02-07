English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 00:38 IST

Karthikeya 2 Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, Wife Pallavi Announce Pregnancy - Couple Hosts Baby Shower

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Kumar shared a picture from their traditional baby shower ceremony called Seemantham as they shared the news of their pregnancy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nikhil Siddhartha
Nikhil Siddhartha | Image:Instagram/actor_nikhil
Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his wife Pallavi Kumar are expecting their first child. The couple, who got married in 2020, shared the news on social media on Wednesday and sought everyone's blessings. They also hosted a traditional baby shower ceremony ahead of the due date and sought everyone's blessings.

Nikhil all set to embrace fatherhood for the first time

Last year in November, rumours swirled that Nikhil and his wife of three years are expecting their first child. Only now have they confirmed the news of their pregnancy. In the photo shared from the traditional baby shower ceremony-- Seemantham-- Nikhil wore a white shirt and denim while Pallavi opted for a saree. Her baby bump was evident in the picture as they organised a puja ahead of the arrival of the little one. 

The Telugu actor wrote in the caption of his post, “Seemantham.. Traditional Indian form of BabyShower.. Pallavi & Me r happy to announce that Our first baby is expected very soon. Please send in your blessings (sic).”

Nikhil-Pallavi's love story 

In the middle of the pandemic in 2020 in May, Nikhil and Pallavi tied the knot at a farmhouse in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The low-key, private nuptials saw only their family members in attendance. On the work front, Swayambhu is NIkhil's next release. The film has Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. The film is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and is a period film on Sengol.   

Published January 31st, 2024 at 22:28 IST

