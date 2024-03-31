Advertisement

Prabhas' Spirit has been in the lurch for a while. While the film was announced in 2023 itself, the estimated timeline of the film going on floors has been repeatedly delayed. As per the latest media reports, Spirit will now commence filming next year. The latest conjecture surrounding the film however, suggests some progress has been made.

Has Spirit found its leading lady?



Up until February of this year, the foremost name that had been doing the rounds of the internet, for leading Spirit along side Prabhas, was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal heroine, Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika's name as the top contender for Spirit, appears to have fizzled out.

As per a recent 123Telugu report, not Rashmika but Keerthy Suresh is being considered for the project. Separately, Prabhas will commence work on Spirit only after having seen through his commitments with upcoming releases - Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin and The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi. The former, notably starring Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone along side Prabhas is set to release in theatres on May 9. Keerthy Suresh on the other hand, is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in the Varun Dhawan led Kalees directorial, Baby John. Baby John is the official Hindi remake of Atlee's Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Theri.

Spirit has been delayed



Around the time that Spirit had been announced, the film was slated to go on floors by September of this year. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, following the mammoth success of Animal, was supposed to complete work on the script by summer. Vanga however, will be needing between four to five months more for completing the script.

This, coupled with Prabhas' other work commitments, as per a 123Telugu report, has pushed Spirit's shooting schedules to 2025. Spirit, is currently in pre-production.