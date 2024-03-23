×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Prabhas' Spirit Shoot To Be Delayed To 2025 Despite Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Assurance?

Prabhas was last seen in pan-India blockbuster Salaar: Part One - Ceasefire. Currently, the Telugu star has several big banner projects in the pipeline.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Prabhas on his moniker
Prabhas on his moniker | Image:Prabhas Fan Page/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his next big banner project, Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial will feature him in the role of Bhairava. An update appears to have come through about one of the actor's pending projects, Spirit.

Spirit gets pushed to 2025?


For the unversed, one of the projects in Prabhas' lineup of films is Spirit, set to be helmed by Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Earlier media reports had suggested that the film would be set to go on floors in the summer of 2024. Follow up reports for the film went on to suggest that Prabhas' packed schedule and Sandeep Reddy Vanga spending time on the script for Spirit had pushed the film's commencement to sometime around September of this year.

Advertisement


The latest update on the same now suggests that Spirit will not be seeing the light of day this year. As per a 123Telugu report, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has only just commenced work on the film's script and will require somewhere between four to five months to complete it. This will be followed up by the film's pre-production formalities. Separately, Prabhas is set to play the role of a righteous officer in the film.

Advertisement

Prabhas also has The Raja Saab in the works


Prabhas' next release will be Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which will see him share screen space with Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. After its release slated for May 9, the actor will be moving on to his next project - the Maruthi helmed The Raja Saab.

Advertisement

The film is reportedly being mounted as a horror comedy. An official first look was released by the makers earlier this year which shows a jovial Prabhas against a brightly lit backdrop. Prabhas will also be featuring in the second installment of the Salaar franchise, being mounted by Prashanth Neel. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 17:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Apple Watch

Apple Layoffs

a few seconds ago
The Federal Reserve

Fed rate cut outlook

a few seconds ago
Brown Sugar Worth Rs 26 Lakh Seized From Two Women In Odisha, Arrested

Brown Sugar Seized

a minute ago
Holi 2024

Holi self-help groups

2 minutes ago
Whirlpool to sell 24% stake in India business to reduce debt

New Ac Launches

7 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

9 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

11 minutes ago
ABB India share price surge

ABB India’s Peenya campus

13 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

14 minutes ago
Housefull 5

Housefull 5 Update

17 minutes ago
Jyothika and Suriya

Jyotika's Fun Banter

19 minutes ago
The Unprecedented Election Year For The World

Election Year

21 minutes ago
Delhi Metro Viral Holi Dance

Delhi Metro Viral Dance

23 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon On Crew

24 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

26 minutes ago
Prabhas on his moniker

Spirit Shoot Update

27 minutes ago
Russian authorities scramble through the rubble

Russia Attack

28 minutes ago
Onion

Export ban

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News8 hours ago

  3. What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow | Explained

    World8 hours ago

  4. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World9 hours ago

  5. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo