Prabhas is currently gearing up for the release of his next big banner project, Kalki 2898 AD. The Nag Ashwin directorial will feature him in the role of Bhairava. An update appears to have come through about one of the actor's pending projects, Spirit.

Spirit gets pushed to 2025?



For the unversed, one of the projects in Prabhas' lineup of films is Spirit, set to be helmed by Animal fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Earlier media reports had suggested that the film would be set to go on floors in the summer of 2024. Follow up reports for the film went on to suggest that Prabhas' packed schedule and Sandeep Reddy Vanga spending time on the script for Spirit had pushed the film's commencement to sometime around September of this year.

The latest update on the same now suggests that Spirit will not be seeing the light of day this year. As per a 123Telugu report, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has only just commenced work on the film's script and will require somewhere between four to five months to complete it. This will be followed up by the film's pre-production formalities. Separately, Prabhas is set to play the role of a righteous officer in the film.

Prabhas also has The Raja Saab in the works



Prabhas' next release will be Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD which will see him share screen space with Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. After its release slated for May 9, the actor will be moving on to his next project - the Maruthi helmed The Raja Saab.

The film is reportedly being mounted as a horror comedy. An official first look was released by the makers earlier this year which shows a jovial Prabhas against a brightly lit backdrop. Prabhas will also be featuring in the second installment of the Salaar franchise, being mounted by Prashanth Neel.