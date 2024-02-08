Advertisement

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born, completed a decade in the South Indian film industry. Her film 1: Nenokkadine clocked 10 years of its release on Wednesday. In the film, Kriti starred opposite Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Kriti Sanon pens a gratitude note

Recently, Kriti Sanon reunited with Mahesh Babu. The meeting celebrated Kriti's 10-year milestone. The actress shared the picture from her meeting on her Instagram stories. She captioned the photo: “Its been 10 years since my first ever film. My first Telugu film with my first-ever co-star @urstrulymahesh sir!! So many memories and so much #Gratitude in my heart! How lovely and nostalgic was it to meet you again after ages! so much has changed but its still the same (sic).”

She uploaded another picture with Mahesh and his wife, and wrote: “Happy 10 years! #1Nenokkadine. Can't believe its been a decade!! @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar. Miss you @aryasukku sir! Thank you for the best debut and the best memories ever. Aww Tuzo Mogh Korta.”

Kriti Sanon rings in New Year with Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Namrata Shirodkar, Kriti Sanon pose for the camera. On January 1, Namrata took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a selfie featuring herself along with Mahesh Babu, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as they posed for the selfie. She also mentioned that they met on the last day of 2023 and had a "fun lunch" with lots of "gup-shups." She also added, “Until we meet again.”

She also added another snap on the stories where she and Mahesh Babu could be seen posing for the camera with their family and friends. "2024!! New year... a new day... new beginnings... family... friends... love and laughter is a nice way to start of the new year," she wrote in the story.

(Inputs from IANS)