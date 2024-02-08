English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Kriti Sanon meets her first-ever co-star Mahesh Babu after ages, says so much has changed

Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon who first worked together in 2014 action-thriller 1: Nenokkadine, reunited as the actress completed her 10-year milestone in industry.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon
Mahesh Babu, Kriti Sanon | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actress Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in Ganapath: A Hero is Born, completed a decade in the South Indian film industry. Her film 1: Nenokkadine clocked 10 years of its release on Wednesday. In the film,  Kriti starred opposite Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu.

Kriti Sanon pens a gratitude note

Recently, Kriti Sanon reunited with Mahesh Babu. The meeting celebrated Kriti's 10-year milestone. The actress shared the picture from her meeting on her Instagram stories. She captioned the photo: “Its been 10 years since my first ever film. My first Telugu film with my first-ever co-star @urstrulymahesh sir!! So many memories and so much #Gratitude in my heart! How lovely and nostalgic was it to meet you again after ages! so much has changed but its still the same (sic).”

(A screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)
(A screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

She uploaded another picture with Mahesh and his wife, and wrote: “Happy 10 years! #1Nenokkadine. Can't believe its been a decade!! @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar. Miss you @aryasukku sir! Thank you for the best debut and the best memories ever. Aww Tuzo Mogh Korta.”

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon rings in New Year with Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Namrata Shirodkar, Kriti Sanon pose for the camera. On January 1, Namrata took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a selfie featuring herself along with Mahesh Babu, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as they posed for the selfie. She also mentioned that they met on the last day of 2023 and had a "fun lunch" with lots of "gup-shups." She also added, “Until we meet again.”

Advertisement
(A screenshot of Kriti Sanon's Instagram story | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram)

She also added another snap on the stories where she and Mahesh Babu could be seen posing for the camera with their family and friends. "2024!! New year... a new day... new beginnings... family... friends... love and laughter is a nice way to start of the new year," she wrote in the story. 

(Inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News39 minutes ago

  2. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  4. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  5. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement