KS Ravikumar's candid demeanor while sharing anecdotes about working with Nandamuri Balakrishna, appears to have landed the director in hot soup. Not considering the director's close association with the veteran actor, the internet found the anecdotes shares - particularly the mimicry of the same, distasteful.

Internet reacts to KS Ravikumar's take on Nandamuri Balakrishna

At a recent press meet for upcoming film Guardian, KS Ravikumar shared a few anecdotes about the time he has spent working with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The relaying of the same, saw the director mimic the veteran actor's tone and tenor at the time of filming. This has attracted the ire of the internet on the director.

An X user, sharing his take on the controversy, wrote, "Never Expected This From KS RaviKumar & it's Totally Unfair." Another added, "One Of Flop And Outdated Director #ksravikumar" Calling the director's behaviour shameful, another user weighed in stating, "Such a shameful Behaviour By director #KSRavikumar #Balayya Gave back To Back Chances To Him Without Considering His Bad Form Now He's Making Fun Of Balayya On Stage by cracking Jokes on His Character" Though the director may just have been jesting, making light of the anecdotes shared, his behaviour has clearly not gone down well with the internet, considering Nandamuri Balakrishna's seniority.

What did KS Ravikumar say?



For the unversed, KS Ravikumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna have worked together on multiple projects, like Jai Simha and Ruler. At the press event for his upcoming film Guardian, starring Hansika Motwani, the director spoke at length about how Balayya does not appreciate anybody laughing at him on set and is quick to pull them up.

Additionally, he also shared an anecdote about the actor's wig moving out of place while filming a sequence linking it to the veteran actor's "suspicious" nature.

