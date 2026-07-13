Lenin Box Office Collection Day 3: Akhil Akkineni Starrer Concludes Opening Weekend At Promising Note, Surpasses ₹20 Crore Mark

Lenin Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni starrer is performing well at the box office across the globe. The film, which opened at ₹7.15 crore in India, saw a spike on the second day, taking the total to over ₹10 crore. On Sunday, the film witnessed 11.6 per cent growth, taking the opening weekend collection to ₹20 crore.

Lenin box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, Lenin collected ₹9.65 crore across 2,324 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹25.45 crore and gross total to ₹29.27 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹2 crore, taking the gross total to ₹7.80 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹37.07 crore.

Lenin registered 64.19 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Sunday, with maximum reported in Visakhapatnam (84.8 per cent).

Seeing the pace of the collection, the film is performing well at the box office. However, the real test will be on Monday, the first weekday, and it will decide the fate of the rest of the week.

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All about Lenin

Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse starrer revolves around family conflicts, power struggles and broken relationships. After several delays, the Telugu film hit the theatres on July 10. Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film also stars Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. Naveen Kumar serves as a cinematographer, and the music is by Thaman. Editing for the film has been done by Navin Nooli. It is jointly bankrolled by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments. The film was presented by Annapurna Studios.