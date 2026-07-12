Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Starrer Runs Riot On Sunday, Earns ₹65 Crore In 1st Weekend
After Welcome To The Jungle, it looks like Dhamaal 4 is heading towards the hit status. The ensemble comedy earned more than double its opening day collection on Sunday (July 12).
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn led ensemble comedy Dhamaal 4 had a good run in the opening weekend at the domestic box office. After registering a decent opening of under ₹15 crore on July 10, the movie's biz jumped to nearly ₹29 crore on Sunday (July 12). The tremendous pull Dhamaal 4 has managed to have on the audiences has pushed its first weekend collection to ₹65 crore mark in India. After Welcome To The Jungle, which released on June 26, this is the second movie in the comedy genre that is heading towards hit status.
Dhamaal 4 sees a huge spike in biz on Sunday
Dhamaal 4 collected ₹14 crore on day 1 (July 10). The biz more than doubled on Sunday and stood at ₹28.50 crore. The figures on day 3 were much higher than day 2 (Saturday, July 11) collection of ₹22.50 crore, indicating the strong audience interest in the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh spoke about the upward trend that Dhamaal 4 is witnessing, sharing, "The response has been phenomenal across the board – from multiplexes to single screens, and from urban centres to Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets."
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As per Box Office India, Gujarat is a big market for Hindi comedy films and Dhamaal 4 is performing well in the state. With the initial run, it looks like Dhamaal 4 will be another hit addition to the popular franchise.
When will Dhamaal 4 release on OTT?
Reports suggest that Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of Dhamaal 4. Since Hindi movies release on OTT roughly 8 weeks from their theatrical release, the Indra Kumar directorial is expected to drop on streaming in the first week of September. An official confirmation in this regard is awaited.
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