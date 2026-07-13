Dhamaal 4 vs Welcome To The Jungle Box Office: Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar, Whose Comedy Movie Registered Higher First Monday Collection?

Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 hit the big screens on July 10. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie also stars Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta, among others. The movie opened to mixed to negative reviews. Despite the unprecedented response, Dhamaal 4 opened well at the box office.

The release of the Ajay Devgn movie followed the release of Welcome to the Jungle, which hit the big screens on June 26. Led by Akshay Kumar, the ensemble film has been attracting audiences to houseful theatres despite being in its third week of theatrical run. Within 20 days of release, the movie has already grossed over ₹100 crore at the domestic box office.

Dhamaal 4 or Welcome to the Jungle: Which film performed better on the first Monday of release?

Dhamaal 4 opened to a decent ₹14 crore in India. The Ajay Devgn movie registered exceptional growth over the weekend. However, the collection plummeted massively on the first Monday of release. As per Sacnilk, at the time of publishing, the film raked in ₹6.16 crore. This has taken the film's total to ₹71.16 crore. The collection might see a further uptick in collection from the night shows.

Welcome to the Jungle, on the other hand, opened to over ₹18 crore. Though the Akshay Kumar starrer also witnessed a massive dip in collection on the first Monday, the business remained more than Dhamaal 4. Welcome to the Jungle minted ₹8.50 crore on its first Monday of release. The movie has continued to pull cinegoers and has amassed a total of ₹130 crore in India.



Also Read: Terrible: Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 Called 'Total Cringe' By X Users

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