Lenin Box Office Collection Day 6: Akhil Akkineni Starrer Sees Further Drop On Wednesday

Lenin Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni starrer was performing well at the box office until Monday. However, it maintained its pace on Tuesday. But on Wednesday, it dropped majorly, shattering the dreams of the makers to enter the ₹50 crore club in India in the opening week.

Lenin box office collection day 6

According to Sacnilk, the film has so far collected ₹1.38 crore on the sixth day of release. This brings the net total to ₹33.43 crore and gross total to ₹38.42 crore so far. However, we will have to wait for a few hours for the final numbers.

The film opened at ₹7.15 crore at the box office in India and witnessed a hike in the collection over the weekend, taking the opening weekend earnings to over ₹20 crore. On Monday, the collection dropped to ₹3.60 crore.

Lenin registered 21.03 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Wednesday, with maximum reported in Warangal (43.7 per cent).

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Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse starrer revolves around family conflicts, power struggles and broken relationships. In the film, Bhagyashri plays the love interest of Akhil.

All about Lenin

Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film also stars Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao in supporting roles. After several delays, the Telugu film hit the theatres on July 10. Naveen Kumar serves as a cinematographer, and the music is by Thaman. Editing for the film has been done by Navin Nooli. The film is jointly bankrolled by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments. It's presented by Annapurna Studios.