Pawan Kalyan Health Update: Actor Discharged After Shoulder Surgery, Wife Anna Lezhneva Thanks Doctors For 'Dedication And Compassion'

Pawan Kalyan, an actor and deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, underwent surgery for a long-standing injury in his shoulder. After spending a few days in the hospital, the doctor finally discharged him. On July 15, the actor was discharged from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His wife Anna Lezhneva shared a post on her social media handle and thanked the doctors for taking care of her husband.

Pawan Kalyan discharged from hospital

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anna shared a series of photos posing with the doctor who performed the surgery and wrote a thank-you note. "Today, we were finally discharged from the hospital, and our hearts are full of gratitude. A heartfelt thank you to this incredible team for taking such exceptional care of my husband and performing his surgery with the highest level of skill and professionalism," she wrote.

Thanking the doctor and his team, she wrote, "We knew he was in the very best hands, and that gave our family something priceless — peace of mind. Thank you not only for your expertise, but also for your kindness, dedication and compassion throughout this journey."

She concluded by writing, "We will always be grateful".

Advertisement

Following the discharge, Jana Sena Party also issued a statement, “After recovering from the surgery, he will head straight to his residence in Hyderabad following discharge. Doctors have advised him to start physiotherapy three weeks later. Doctors have revealed that it will take four months for the operated shoulder to return to normal condition".

A few days ago, Pawan was visited by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and AP CM Chandrababu Naidu after the actor's successful surgery.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan was diagnosed with severe rotator cuff injuries in both shoulders.