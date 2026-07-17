Lenin Box Office Collection Day 7: Akhil Akkineni Starrer Concludes Opening Week At ₹36.20 Crore

Lenin Box Office Collection: Akhil Akkineni starrer opened on a promising note and even performed well at the box office in India on the opening weekend. However, Monday played spoilsport, and since then the film has witnessed a major decline in collections. The film, which was expected to enter the ₹50 crore club based on its weekend performance, couldn't even earn ₹40 crore in the opening week.

Lenin box office collection day 7

According to Sacnilk, Akhil starrer earned ₹2 crore across 2119 shows in India. This brings the net total to ₹36.20 crore and gross total to ₹41.52 crore. Overseas, the film collected ₹25 crore on the seventh day of release, taking the total overseas gross to ₹9.40 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas records, the worldwide total stands at ₹50.92 crore.

Lenin registered 19.06 per cent overall Telugu occupancy on Thursday, with the maximum reported in Warangal (36.3 per cent).

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All about Lenin

Helmed by Murali Kishor Abburu, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse as Akhil's love interest. The film revolves around family conflicts, power struggles and broken relationships. Apart from Akhil and Bhagyashri, the film also stars Ramki, Sivaji, Sunil, Brahmaji and Easwari Rao in supporting roles.

Naveen Kumar serves as a cinematographer, and the music is by Thaman. Editing for the film has been done by Navin Nooli. Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi jointly bankroll it under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments. The film was presented by Annapurna Studios.

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What's next for Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse?