The polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is underway. The states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will cast their votes in the Lok Sabha polls. Celebs such as Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi arrived early at their polling booths. Several videos and photos from the pooling booth are going viral that show them casting their vote and encouraging others reminding them of their right to vote.

Celebs cast their vote in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha Konidela were snapped at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad to cast their vote. After casting his vote, the megastar interacted with the media and said, "I request people to exercise their right to vote. Please come and cast your vote..."

Earlier, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun were snapped at their respective polling booths. Jr NTR and his family including, his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and mother Shalini Nandamuri, cast their votes at the Obul Reddy Public School in Jubilee Hills. After getting his finger inked, Jr NTR briefly spoke with ANI and urged citizens to step out and actively participate in the elections. "Everybody has to use the right of their vote. I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations," he said.

Allu Arjun was also seen standing in a queue waiting for his turn to cast the vote. He was surrounded by his bouncers. Speaking to media persons after casting his vote, Allu Arjun said, "Please cast your vote. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years of our lives. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote. I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties."

Filmmaker Teja, best known for his work in Telugu cinema, was snapped at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast his vote.

About Lok Sabha 2024 Polls

Polling began on Monday at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies as well as for assembly seats. It is being held in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies. Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

