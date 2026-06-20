Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Off To A Promising Start, Bags ₹5.35 Crore Opening

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made her big-screen comeback with the movie Maa Inti Bangaaram. The actress took a brief career break to prioritise her health. Directed by B. V. Nandini Reddy, the action drama has registered a decent start at the box office.

How much did Samantha's Maa Inti Bangaaram mint on day 1?

As per Sacnilk, Maa Inti Bangaaram minted ₹5.35 crore on the opening day. While the collection seems to be on the lower side, the Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer is not the quintessential big-budget Telugu spectacle. Made on a reported budget of ₹25-₹30 crore, Maa Inti Bangaaram is off to a promising start at the box office.

Expressing her happiness at the initial response of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha wrote a heartfelt note on X, saying it is encouraging to witness viewers embracing cinema purely for its content, irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led."To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it's beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film's release. The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we've heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It's wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa," she wrote.



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The releae of Maa Inti Bangaaram comes at a time when the Telugu film industry is going through a silent crisis. Hits are hard to come by, and big releases are scarce. Previously, the release of Ram Charan's Peddi saw some footfalls in theatres, but the movie was also marred with controversy and a poor word of mouth did not help it grow further.



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