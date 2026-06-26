Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection Day 7: Samantha Starrer Registers Stellar First Week Despite Declining Biz

Maa Inti Bangaaram Box Office Collection: Samantha Ruth Prabhu leads the action comedy, which has garnered a positive response from the cinegoers and critics alike. The actress's husband and producer, Raj Nidimoru, has bankrolled the film while B. V. Nandini Reddy directed the flick. The cast and crew of the movie have already celebrated the unprecedented success of the film. In just 1 week, Maa Inti Bangraam has raked in ₹35 crore.

Maa Inti Bagaaram pulls a box office win for Samantha

Maa Inti Bagaaram marks Samantha Ruth Prabhu's return to the big screen after 3 years. After a bumper opening, the Telugu action comedy headed towards a solid weekend. Due to the positive word of mouth, the film also saw an increase in screen availability. Maa Itni Bangaaram hit the big screens a week after Ram Charan's Peddi, which posed as a competition first, but the Samantha starrer overpowered it later.

The Samantha starrer opened to a decent ₹5.35 crore and witnessed an uptick in collection over the weekend. Since Monday, the movie registered an expected weekday dip. On the seventh day of release (Friday), Maa Inti Bangaaram raked in ₹2.65 crore, as per Sacnilk. In the 7-day theatrical run, the Samantha starrer has amassed a total of ₹35.85 crore.



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Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note. Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage," as per a press release.



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