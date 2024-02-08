Mahesh Babu Celebrates Guntur Kaaram Success With Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu's recently released film Gutur Kaaram is performing fairly well at the box office. The film opened to a positive response at the worldwide box office by earning ₹94 crore but suffered a hit on the second day of the release. Despite witnessing a major drop in the collection, the actor is busy celebrating the success of the film and he chose the perfect day to do so - Sankranthi. On social media, he treated his fans by offering a glimpse of their success bash.

Inside Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram success bash

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu shared a series of photos celebrating the success of the film. The actor hosted a party at his house to celebrate the harvest festival and the success of the film. He was joined by co-stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary and the producer Dil Raju. His wife Namrata Shirodkar was also seen in the frame. However, director Trivikram was seen missing from the photos.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Sankranthi. Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram".

Guntur Kaaram box office collection

The film opened at the worldwide box office with ₹94 crore gross collection. In two days, the film collection reached ₹127 crore. This means that after taking an opening close to ₹100 crore, the film minted nearly ₹33 crore on its second day. The film's business has taken a hit by 65 per cent, which is shocking because the drop happened on Saturday.

(A still from Guntur Kaaram teaser | Image: Instagram)

Well, the story in India is similar. According to Sacnilk, the action-thriller earned ₹41.3 crore for its Telugu version on day 1. On the second day, the film collected only ₹13.55 crore, taking its total collection to ₹54.85 crore. This is a drop of 68 per cent at the domestic box office, which is believed to be a stronghold for Mahesh Babu.