English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Mahesh Babu Celebrates Guntur Kaaram Success With Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary

Despite witnessing a major drop in the collection, Mahesh Babu celebrated the success of Guntur Kaaram on Sankranthi with the team.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu with his Guntur Kaaram co-stars. | Image:Mahesh Babu/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mahesh Babu's recently released film Gutur Kaaram is performing fairly well at the box office. The film opened to a positive response at the worldwide box office by earning ₹94 crore but suffered a hit on the second day of the release. Despite witnessing a major drop in the collection, the actor is busy celebrating the success of the film and he chose the perfect day to do so - Sankranthi. On social media, he treated his fans by offering a glimpse of their success bash.

Inside Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram success bash

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu shared a series of photos celebrating the success of the film. The actor hosted a party at his house to celebrate the harvest festival and the success of the film. He was joined by co-stars Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary and the producer Dil Raju. His wife Namrata Shirodkar was also seen in the frame. However, director Trivikram was seen missing from the photos.

Advertisement

Sharing the post, he wrote, "Happy Sankranthi. Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram".

Guntur Kaaram box office collection

The film opened at the worldwide box office with ₹94 crore gross collection. In two days, the film collection reached ₹127 crore. This means that after taking an opening close to ₹100 crore, the film minted nearly ₹33 crore on its second day. The film's business has taken a hit by 65 per cent, which is shocking because the drop happened on Saturday.

Advertisement
Guntur Kaaram's producer's confidence becomes talk of the town
(A still from Guntur Kaaram teaser | Image: Instagram)

Well, the story in India is similar. According to Sacnilk, the action-thriller earned ₹41.3 crore for its Telugu version on day 1. On the second day, the film collected only ₹13.55 crore, taking its total collection to ₹54.85 crore. This is a drop of 68 per cent at the domestic box office, which is believed to be a stronghold for Mahesh Babu.

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 23:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement