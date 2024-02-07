Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:08 IST
Mahesh Babu Fans Celebrate Guntur Kaaram New Box Office Milestone In Style
Mahesh Babu's fans have turned out in full support for Guntur Kaaram's special shows also helping the film achieve a milestone in terms of its theatrical run.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of Guntur Kaaram. Though critically, the film has received mixed reactions, Mahesh Babu's fans are still lauding the film, considering it marks an end to the actor's hiatus from the screen which was in effect over 2023. The actor's loyal fanbase has now helped the Trivikram Srinivas film achieve a commendable feat, as they celebrate its release.
Advertisement
Mahesh Babu's fans celebrate Guntur Kaaram in style
Special shows of Guntur Kaaram are being held across 25 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the name of Ramanagadi Jathara. Most of these shows were fully packed as fans thronged the theatres to watch the film. This development comes in tandem with the film achieving a record - one that Mahesh Babu has enjoyed six times prior to Guntur Kaaram.
Advertisement
Guntur Kaaram has become the fastest movie to gross $1 crore at Sudarshan 35mm in Hyderabad in just 17 days. This is the seventh Mahesh Babu film which has managed this feat. Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, is still running in theatres.
Advertisement
Guntur Kaaram was among the top grossers from the Sankranthi lineup
Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Teja Sajja's HanuMan. This was followed by eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav which released on January 13 and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga which released on January 14. As per a Sacnilk report, Guntur Kaaram's domestic collections stand at ₹122.85 crores, second only to HanuMan's ₹172.7 crores. The film's worldwide collections stand at ₹175.3 crores, again, second only to HanuMan's ₹256.3 crores.
Advertisement
In comparsion, Saindhav has earned ₹13.75 crores while Naa Saami Ranga has earned ₹27.4 crores, domestically, respectively. Their worldwide collections stand at ₹18 crores and ₹33.65 crores respectively.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:27 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in USWorld8 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.