Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of Guntur Kaaram. Though critically, the film has received mixed reactions, Mahesh Babu's fans are still lauding the film, considering it marks an end to the actor's hiatus from the screen which was in effect over 2023. The actor's loyal fanbase has now helped the Trivikram Srinivas film achieve a commendable feat, as they celebrate its release.

Mahesh Babu's fans celebrate Guntur Kaaram in style



Special shows of Guntur Kaaram are being held across 25 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the name of Ramanagadi Jathara. Most of these shows were fully packed as fans thronged the theatres to watch the film. This development comes in tandem with the film achieving a record - one that Mahesh Babu has enjoyed six times prior to Guntur Kaaram.

Guntur Kaaram has become the fastest movie to gross $1 crore at Sudarshan 35mm in Hyderabad in just 17 days. This is the seventh Mahesh Babu film which has managed this feat. Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, is still running in theatres.

Guntur Kaaram was among the top grossers from the Sankranthi lineup



Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Teja Sajja's HanuMan. This was followed by eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav which released on January 13 and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga which released on January 14. As per a Sacnilk report, Guntur Kaaram's domestic collections stand at ₹122.85 crores, second only to HanuMan's ₹172.7 crores. The film's worldwide collections stand at ₹175.3 crores, again, second only to HanuMan's ₹256.3 crores.

In comparsion, Saindhav has earned ₹13.75 crores while Naa Saami Ranga has earned ₹27.4 crores, domestically, respectively. Their worldwide collections stand at ₹18 crores and ₹33.65 crores respectively.