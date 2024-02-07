Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Mahesh Babu Fans Celebrate Guntur Kaaram New Box Office Milestone In Style

Mahesh Babu's fans have turned out in full support for Guntur Kaaram's special shows also helping the film achieve a milestone in terms of its theatrical run.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram
Mahesh Babu in Guntur Kaaram | Image:X/Mahesh Babu fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mahesh Babu has just seen through the release of Guntur Kaaram. Though critically, the film has received mixed reactions, Mahesh Babu's fans are still lauding the film, considering it marks an end to the actor's hiatus from the screen which was in effect over 2023. The actor's loyal fanbase has now helped the Trivikram Srinivas film achieve a commendable feat, as they celebrate its release.

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu's fans celebrate Guntur Kaaram in style


Special shows of Guntur Kaaram are being held across 25 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the name of Ramanagadi Jathara. Most of these shows were fully packed as fans thronged the theatres to watch the film. This development comes in tandem with the film achieving a record - one that Mahesh Babu has enjoyed six times prior to Guntur Kaaram. 

Advertisement


Guntur Kaaram has become the fastest movie to gross $1 crore at Sudarshan 35mm in Hyderabad in just 17 days. This is the seventh Mahesh Babu film which has managed this feat. Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, is still running in theatres.

Advertisement

Guntur Kaaram was among the top grossers from the Sankranthi lineup


Guntur Kaaram released in theatres on January 12 in a direct box office clash with Teja Sajja's HanuMan. This was followed by eventual competition from Venkatesh Daggubati's Saindhav which released on January 13 and Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga which released on January 14. As per a Sacnilk report, Guntur Kaaram's domestic collections stand at  ₹122.85 crores, second only to HanuMan's ₹172.7 crores. The film's worldwide collections stand at ₹175.3 crores, again, second only to HanuMan's ₹256.3 crores.

Advertisement

In comparsion, Saindhav has earned ₹13.75 crores while Naa Saami Ranga has earned ₹27.4 crores, domestically, respectively. Their worldwide collections stand at ₹18 crores and ₹33.65 crores respectively. 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Bata struggles with profitability despite store expansion

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement