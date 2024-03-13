Advertisement

Premalu has been taking the box office by storm ever since its early February release also collecting rave reviews in this regard. The most formidable tell-tale sign of this, is the fact that the film is on its way to seeing through its second re-release in theatres within a month and a half of its original release.

Mahesh Babu has thoroughly enjoyed Premalu

Mahesh Babu is currently mounting his big banner SS Rajamouli globe-trotting adventure film, SSMB29. In his down time, the actor opted to watch film Premalu, an experience he thoroughly enjoyed. Having watched the Telugu dubbed version of the same, he extended a vote of gratitude tot the makers for their quest in making the coming-of-age film available to audiences across the globe.

Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience... Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can't remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it 😁 Top class acting by all the youngsters 🤗🤗🤗Congratulations to the entire team!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 12, 2024



Premalu will soon be releasing in Tamil

Premalu originally released in theatres on February 9. Having enjoyed a power-packed run at the theatres - still going strong - the makers of the film re-released Premalu in Telugu on March 8. The film is now gearing up for a second re-release in Tamil, dated March 15. The film, notably backed by Fahadh Faasil, has reportedly been mounted on a humble budget under ₹10 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹52.7 crores with its worldwide collections having just touched the ₹100 crore mark.

Starring Mamitha Baiju, Nasleen K Gafoor, Akhila Bhargavan, Sangeeth Prathap, Matthew Thomas and Meenakshi Raveendran among others, Premalu is still running in theatres.