Updated January 14th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna's Multi-Starrer On The Cards? Naa Saami Ranga Star Reacts

Nagarjuna has recently commented on a potential film collaboration between him and Mahesh Babu. However, the project is far from materialising in the present.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu
Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu | Image:X
Nagarjuna is currently a few hours away from the release of his big banner Sankranti release, Naa Saami Ranga. Slated for a January 14 release in theatres, Nagarjuna's Naa Saami Ranga will pose direct competition to another big banner Telugu Sankranti release - Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, which released in theatres on January 12. Interestingly, off-late there have been rumours of a potential collaboration between the two Telugu film industry heavy weights - conjecture which Nagarjuna has finally addressed.

Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu to star in a film together?


As per a Gulte report, Nagarjuna has directly addressed rumours of a potential collaboration with Mahesh Babu, as their film's gear up to butt heads with one another at the theatres. For context, conjecture regarding a potential film starring both Mahesh Babu and Nagarjuna was sparked by an X post made by the latter, expressing his desire to carry on the legacy of veteran film industry names ANR and Krishna, by collaborating with Mahesh Babu in a film. 

Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu's collaboration however, will presumably have to wait a while. With Guntur Kaaram now out in theatres, Mahesh Babu will commence work on his next with SS Rajamouli, scheduled to begin filming by the end of this year. The project in question will reportedly take three years to conclude. Keeping the same in mind, Nagarjuna has commented how a film with Mahesh Babu will only be possible when the latter wraps up work on the untitled SS Rajamouli directorial.

Nagarjuna is not worried about Naa Saami Ranga's four-way Sankranti clash


Naa Saami Ranga will release in theatres on January 14. While January 13 saw the release of Venkatesh's Saindhav, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's HanuMan released on January 12. Nagarjuna however, is not worried about the four-way box office clash. In a previous media interaction, the actor revealed how the film carrying themes of Sankranti makes the consideration of shifting the release date, pointless.

He said, "We have to release the movie for Sankranti only as the content revolves around the festival. So there is no choice other than releasing the film."

Published January 14th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

