The Malayalam film industry is currently basking in the success of three blockbuster films. One of them is Premalu, helmed by Girish AD. The romantic-comedy drama, which hit the big screens on February 9, is garnering rave reviews from the audience and critics across the nation. Even the dubbed versions which were released towards the end of February also opened to positive reviews.

The recent celeb to join the list is Mahesh Babu, who shared his views on Premalu and lauded the actors for their performance.

Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note to the Premalu team

Mahesh Babu, who is preparing for SSMB29, took some time out from his busy schedule to watch the Telugu version of Premalu and pen a note lauding the team. In the note, the Telugu star revealed that he and his family had great fun while watching the movie. “Thank you S S Karthikeya for bringing Premalu to the Telugu audience... Thoroughly enjoyed it… Can't remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it Top class acting by all the youngsters Congratulations to the entire team!!".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: MaheshBabu/X)

Overwhelmed on receiving positive reviews from Mahesh Babu, SS Karthikeya took to his X handle and revealed that he is "spellbound and touched". Thanking him, he wrote, "Sirrrrrr… This is a blasting surprise for me… Still can’t control my excitement after seeing your tweet… Spellbound and touched… So glad that the entire family enjoyed the film. The #Premalu team is on cloud nine… Thank you so much sir…"

(A screengrab from the post | Image: MaheshBabu/X)

What is the plot of Premalu?

The film, made on a budget of ₹3 crore, became a blockbuster at the box office and went on to become the 5th Malayalam movie to gross ₹100 crore worldwide. starring, Mamitha Baiju and Naslen K. Gafoor, the film is about a boy named Sachin, who pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to amusing complications.