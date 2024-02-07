Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 00:31 IST

Mahesh Babu Preps For SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 In Germany, Drops Photos With Trainer

Mahesh Babu is currently in Germany to prepare for his next tentatively titled film SSMB29, helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu with his trainer | Image:Mahesh Babu/Instagram
Mahesh Babu, who is in Germany for the preparation of his next untitled film, helmed by SS Rajamouli, has shared a new update straight from the prep sessions. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and a few days ago, the superstar jetted off to the country for the technical work.

Another day, another photo of Mahesh Babu with the trainer

The Guntur Kaaram actor has shared a series of photos on Instagram in which he is busy trekking in the Black Forest and enjoying nature. In the images, he can be seen sporting a black T-shirt paired with trekking pants and layered with a cream puffer jacket. He is posing with his trainer Dr. Harry König, who is dressed in a blue jacket. Sharing the photos he wrote, “Trekking in the Black Forest in freezing temperatures #BadenBaden #Nature #BlackForest."

Soon after he dropped the post, his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, who is seemingly missing her husband, took to the comment section and wrote, “missing missing out and missing you”.

Inside Mahesh Babu's preparation session

A week ago, Mahesh Babu shared a photo from his gym session in which he can be seen posing with his trainer and captioned it as, "When you get to train with your doctor".

Meanwhile, rumours are doing the rounds that Mahesh Babu's remuneration is higher than ₹60 to ₹80 crore, while the budget of the film is around ₹1000 crore.

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film has been written by Vijayendra Prasad and the word is that the film will be an African adventure film. MM Keeravani is confirmed as the film's music director.
 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

