Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Mahesh Babu Showers Love On Wife Namrata Shirodkar On Birthday: Grateful For Another Year...

To commemorate the birthday of Namrata Shirodkar, her husband Mahesh Babu shared a heartfelt note for her on social media.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar | Image:Instagram
Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar celebrated her 52nd birthday on Monday, January 22. To commemorate the occasion, her husband shared a heartfelt note for her on social media. Wishing her a happy birthday, Mahesh Babu thanked Namrata for making his “every day better.”

Mahesh Babu pens a mushy note for Namrata Shirodkar 

Mahesh took to his Instagram handle and shared a close-up photo of Namrata. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy Birthday NSG…Grateful for another year filled with love and togetherness. Thank you for making my every day better. Have a rocking 2024!!.” 

 

How did Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata celebrate New Year 2024?

Namrata Shirodkar, along with her husband Mahesh Babu and children, celebrated New Year in Dubai in the presence of their loved ones. The actress shared a string of photos on her Instagram handle wherein they can be seen having an intimate dinner at a hotel. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happy 2024 people!! This year we send more love out into the universe only for it to come back to us 1000 fold ♥️♥️♥️have a fantastic year ahead 🤩🤩🤩."

Namrata Shirodkar and family ring in New Year | Image: X

Soon after she made the post, her sister Shilpa Shirodkar took to the comments section and wrote, "Happy New Year my chin❤️ sending you so much love and laughter forever❤️." Meanwhile, her fans also flooded the comments section with New Year wishes.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story began during the shoot of Vamsi which eventually led to their marriage after almost five years of togetherness. The couple are proud parents to two children, Gautham and Sitara.

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

