Updated January 28th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Mahesh Babu To Forgo His Fees For SS Rajamouli's SSMB29? Actor To Come Onboard As Partner

With several unverified reports regarding the film coming to light, it is also being speculated that Mahesh Babu is not charging any fees for the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu
SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu | Image:X
SSMB29 will bee Mahesh Babu joining hands with pan-India director SS Rajamouli. The Telugu actor has been witnessing a rather ordinary outing at the box office with his last few films turning out to be underwhelming. There are high hopes that SSMB29 could be a game changer for Mahesh Babu and will put him on the global map. With several unverified reports regarding the film coming to light, it is also being speculated that the Tollywood star is not charging any fees for the film.

Mahesh Babu to co-produce SSMB29?

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be coming onboard SSMB29 as a producer. SS Rajamouli is alleged to have opted to make Mahesh Babu a partner in the film rather than compensating him. On the other hand, teh actor is alleged to have advised him not to pay a single penny till the film is completed, as he does not want the producer to carry the burden of his paycheck while producing a picture of this magnitude. Whether the news is true or not awaits confirmation.

Meanwhile, SSMB29 which will reportedly be going sometime later this year, is yet to be announced. The film's writer and Rajamouli's father V Vijayendra Prasad had recently confirmed that the script for the film is locked.

Mahesh Babu to go pan-India with SSMB29

Mahesh Babu, who has refrained from pan-India releases till now, will be going global will SSMB29. The latest reports claim that the storyline for this much-hyped project is based on a jungle-set adventure. Deepika Padukone may play the leading lady in the film. All information regarding the movie awaits official confirmation. 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 22:34 IST

