Malavika Mohanan Shares Proof Of Performing Her Own Stunts In The Raja Saab After Viral Image Of Body Double Shocks Internet

Malavika Mohanan took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to break the silence on allegations of using a stunt double for action scenes in Prabhas-led The Raja Saab. Despite the movie's massive failure, the internet keeps it active in online discussions. Most recently, a photo from the set of the film claimed that a body double was used to perform the stunts for Malavika Mohanan.

The alleged photo leaked shocked the internet for two reasons. Firstly, the person said to be the body double was a man. The photo featured him in the exact costume as the actress in the shot. Secondly, the leak came after Malavika claimed that she performs her own stunts in the movie. Amid this, the actress took to her social media account to set the record straight.

On February 13, Malavika took to her X account to write, “Been seeing a lot of tweets and articles about how I claimed to do my own stunts for ‘The Rajasaab’ but a body double did it as there’s a photo circulating online of a stunt artist who was my stunt double on the film.”



She shared the note along with videos from the film set as proof of performing her own stunts. Malavika added, “Firstly, I do action because I really enjoy doing action. I’ve been a sporty girl since a young age and I enjoy physically challenging my body and learning new things. Secondly, there’s always a stunt double on sets even when the actors are doing their own stunts as the action director gets them to do the rehearsals of the shot as they’re the experts, before getting the actor to do a final shot. Or in the case of certain shots when they feel it’s too risky for the actor to do it- they feel it’s better for a professional to execute the shot so you’re not doing anything too risky without knowing how to do it correctly.”



