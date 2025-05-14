Man Of Masses As Father Of Indian Cinema? SS Rajamouli Ready To Bring Dadasaheb Phalke's Biopic To Screen

Jr NTR is currently busy with the filming of NTR 31 aka #NTRNeel with KGF fame director Prashanth Neel. He is said to be undergoing a body transformation for the role. The RRR star is also attached to star in Devara Part 2. Amid his much-anticipated lineup of movies, which are in various stages of production, the Telugu star may have shown his interest in another project, a biopic.

In September 2023, SS Rajamouli unleashed the Made In India: Biopic Of Indian Cinema announcement video. The film was to be produced by Varun Gupta and Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya. The film was to be directed by Nitin Kakkar. The biopic of Indian Cinema was to be inspired by the life of Dadasaheb Phalke, also called the 'Father Of Indian Cinema'. Now, according to a report in Pinkvilla, the team has a final draft ready and has also approached Jr NTR to essay Dadasaheb Phalke in it.

Jr NTR has reportedly agreed to star in Dadasaheb Phalke's biopic Made In India | Image: X

Jr NTR is said to have shown his interest in starring in the biopic. "He is excited to play the father of Indian Cinema on the big screen,” revealed a source close to the development. The Devara star is said to put the pen on paper soon.

“NTR Jr. has utmost love and respect for not just SS Rajamouli, but also his son, SS Karthikeya, and producer partner, Varun Gupta. He heard the narration, and even got into a prolonged discussion taking the script and screenplay, and elements of treatment,” the source added.