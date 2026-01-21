Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi Starrer Crosses ₹175 Crore Mark In India

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi's latest release MSG has emerged as the Tollywood star's highest grossing movie in under 10 days of its release. Counting all the Tamil and Telugu release during the Pongal/Sankranthi period, MSG is the only clean hit this year. The movie has completed its 10-day run at the box office on Wednesday (January 21) and it has crossed the ₹175 crore mark in India.

What is the 10-day collection of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had grossed over ₹300 crore at the worldwide box office a few days back. In India, it is performing exceptionally well and stepped past the ₹175 crore mark on its 10th day. While the collections have declined during the weekdays, the coming weekend and the Republic Day holiday period is expected to bring further boost in biz. The film will continue to pull in good numbers as there are no new releases in the coming days and MSG will enjoy a solo run till January 30.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is directed by Anil Ravipudi and released on January 12 | Image: X

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to witness increased footfalls in the coming days