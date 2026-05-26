Meet Ram Charan's Viral Bodyguard Kevin Kunta, MMA Fighter Earning Lakhs A Day As Peddi Star's Personal Security

Ram Charan is currently on tour promoting his upcoming rural sports drama Peddi. It's taking him all across India. The movie was earlier delayed several times, but is now set to hit the big screens on June 4. Ram Charan's long locks have captured the internet's attention. Apart from the actor's trending appearance, his bodyguard has captured the fancy of the internet.

The RRR superstar has reportedly hired professional African MMA fighter Kevin Kunta as his personal bodyguard. Kunta is allegedly being paid ₹2-4 lakh rupees per day to ensure the actor’s safety while he tours India for the promotions of Peddi. If the reported figures are accurate, it would place him among the highest-paid celebrity security professionals in Indian cinema.

Ram Charan's bodyguard is getting attention during Peddi promotions | Image: X

Also read: Chand Mera Dil Stumbles At Box Office Despite Reduced Ticket Prices

During Ram Charan's recent outings, Kevin has been following him like a shadow, always keeping a close eye on the immediate surroundings of the actor. Apart from a fit physique and his towering look, Kunta's dapper style also merits a look. He has been spotted wearing tailored suits even as Ram Charan keeps it casual during travel and at events. Kunta has been managing the crowd effectively and making sure no threat gets too close to the Magadheera star.

Advertisement

Originally from Gambia and currently based in Florence, Italy, Kunta is known for his achievements in professional MMA competitions. He has also worked in close protection services for VIPs and celebrities.

Advertisement