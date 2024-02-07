Mega Family Members Ram Charan, Allu Arjun Congratulate Padma Vibhushan Awardee Chiranjeevi

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi was conferred with the second-highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan. The actor was among the five awardees who were also conferred with the honour. A day after the honour was bestowed, members of the Mega family including Ram Charan and Allu Arjun took to their social media account to extend congratulatory wishes.

Ram Charan says Chiranjeevi’s contribution to cinema shaped him

Ram Charan is one proud son as his father Chiranjeevi was bestowed with the second-highest civilian honour. The RRR actor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to pen a note for his father’s contribution to cinema. The actor wrote, “Congratulations @KChiruTweets on the prestigious ‘Padma Vibhushan’! Your contribution to Indian cinema and society at large has played an instrumental role in shaping me and inspiring countless fans. You are an impeccable citizen of this great nation..”

He even called the honour ‘well-deserved’ and gave a shoutout to other dignitaries who have also received the recognition. He added, “Immense gratitude to the Government of India & @narendramodi Ji for this honour and recognition. 🙏🏻” He concluded the note by writing, “A big shout-out to all fans & well-wishers for their support.🙏🏻 Here’s to your well-deserved honour #Megastar #PadmaVibhushan #PadmaVibhushanChiranjeevi 🌟✨”

Allu Arjun, Upasana Konidela extend wishes

Apart from his son, Chiranjeevi’s daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela also shared a wish for the mega star on his big honour. She shared a photo of the megastar with all his past acheienvemets listed and congratulated him.

Chiranjeevi's nephew and actor Allu Arjun also penned a note for the megastar on his historic honour. The Pushpa actor took to his Instagram stories to write, “Congratulations to our megastar Chiranjeevi garu for the prestigious honour of Padma Vibhushan. What an honour for the family, fans and Telugu people. I feel so elated & honoured by this achievement. Thank you for making us all proud."

Sai Dharam Tej calls Chiranjeevi ‘The one & only Boss’. The actor, who is also the nephew of the megastar, shared a silhouette of him on his Instagram story and wrote, “Chiru is his name, keeping Telugu Pride high is his game. The Remarkable Civilian Award #PadmaVibhushan honours The one & Only Boss The Majestic, The Man & his unparalleled legacy. Heart congratulations Pedha mama.”

