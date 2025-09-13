Tollywood Star's Loss Turns Teja Sajja's Gain? This Actor Reportedly Backed Out Of Mirai Over Remuneration

Mirai has received an overwhelming response at the global box office after it released on September 12. According to the makers, the movie grossed ₹27.20 crore worldwide on day 1 with normal ticket prices and also became lead actor Teja Sajja's biggest opener, beating his last year's blockbuster hit HanuMan.

After securing a domestic opening of ₹13 crore, the numbers witnessed a significant jump on day 2. Even the Hindi version is expected to do better in the coming days. Meanwhile, a report circulating has claimed that Teja was not the first choice of director Karthik Gattamneni for Mirai. As per 123 Telugu, Nani was narrated the script of Mirai by Karthik and he liked the concept of the film and even said yes to doing it.

However, Nani could not come on board the project due to remuneration issues. Now, Mirai is on track to become a hit and another one for Teja. Mirai’s solid advance bookings for the Saturday and Sunday indicate a ₹75 crore figures for the opening weekend.

Mirai is directed by Karthik Gattamneni | Image: X

The movie is reportedly made on a budget of ₹50 crore and has left viewers in shock over its world class visuals and VFX. Moreover, it is said that Teja took home ₹8-10 crore for playing Super Yodha in Mirai. This remuneration is more than his reported ₹2 crore salary for HanuMan, which grossed ₹291 crore worldwide and over ₹201 crore in India in 2024.