Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Mr Bachchan: Director Harish Shankar Wraps Up 'Most Satisfying Schedule Ever' With Ravi Teja

Ravi Teja has just seen through the release of Karthik Ghattamneni's Eagle. The actor is currently in the midst of filming for Mr Bachchan - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Republic Entertainment Desk
MR Bachchan poster
MR Bachchan poster | Image:Ravi teja/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ravi Teja has just seen through the release of his latest venture, Eagle. The Karthik Ghattamneni film, which was initially slated for a Sankranthi release on January 13, finally made it to the theatres on February 9. An update has now come forth, from the actor's next film - Mr. Bachchan - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Harish Shankar appears to be impressed with the way Mr Bachchan is shaping up


Mr. Bachchan director Harish Shankar, recently took to his Instagram stories to share a sun-lit glimpse of himself on the sets of the Ravi Teja film. Shankar announced a schedule wrap for the film. However, the compliment extended by him to the team of the film is worth noting. As per Shankar, the recently concluded Mr. Bachchan schedule has been the "Most satisfying schedule ever".

The caption to the post read, "And its a wrap Most satisfying schedule ever Million thanks to @kameera002 for making it memorable" The post also carried a picture of the director taking a selfie. For the unversed, Mr. Bachchan is an official remake of 2018 Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. Interestingly, team Mr. Bachchan made their way over to Mumbai as a token of support for the team of Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 film, currently underway.

Team Mr Bachchan celebrates Eagle's success


Post the wrap of Mr. Bachchan's latest schedule, director Harish Shankar organised a small celebration to commemorate the release and ensuing success of Ravi Teja's Eagle. The celebrations entailed a cake cutting ceremony along with the whole cast of the film posing together. The pictures have now made their way onto the internet.

Eagle has thus far, as per a Sacnilk report, minted ₹11.2 crores domestically. Its worldwide collection stands at ₹15 crores. Eagle, directed by cinematographer turned debutant director Karthik Ghattamaneni, is currently running in theatres. 

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

