Updated March 31st, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Mrunal Thakur Says Family Star Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda Has No Starry Air Around Him

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the Nani led Hi Nanna. The actress will now be featuring opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming Family Star.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda
Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda | Image:mrunalthakur/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming project - Family Star. The film will see her being paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda on-screen, for the first time. Ahead of the release, Mrunal shared an interesting observation about her co-star.

Mrunal Thakur feels Vijay Deverakonda is rather un-star like


When it comes to throwing starry tantrums, Vijay Deverakonda appears to have none. As per a recent 123Telugu report, Mrunal shared her observations about Vijay, all of which point towards him being solely dedicated to his work, sans the fluff. She said, “He comes to the set does his work and leaves. Vijay is a very simple person and a well-brought-up lad.” 

Interestingly, Family Star's early April release comes at the cost of Vijay's pending project, VD 12. The actor had already commenced filming for the latter when he was signed on for Family Star. Vijay willing hit pause on VD 12 to proceed with the Parasuram film, which is now ready for release. Family Star will release in theatres on April 5.

Vijay Deverakonda had been reluctant about adding 'the' to his name


For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda has off late been credited as 'The Vijay Deverakonda' for all his cinematic and public pursuits. As per his recent interview with the Galatta Plus YouTube channel, the actor had reportedly been in two minds about taking the step. It was only after being persistently convinced by his producers that he decided how his name with an added 'the' was enough to add weight. The actor further quipped about how all the titles he admired, such as Thala, Thalapathy, Thalaivar and Superstar, were all taken.

He said, "For the last three to four films now, my producers have been wanting to put something and I have been pushing them away. I am very happy with the name my Mum and Dad gave me and it is enough. There is only one Vijay Deverakonda and he is The Vijay Deverakonda. So, we’ve managed to restrict it that way." 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 18:53 IST

