Advertisement

South star Nagarjuna's much-anticipated film, Naa Saami Ranga, directed by choreographer Vijay Binni, made its theatrical debut ahead of Sankranti. It hit theatres on January 12. Despite decent reviews, the film, featuring Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, and Rukshar Dhillon, fell short of reaching double-digit figures on its opening day.

Naa Saami Ranga box office collection Day 1

On its initial day, Naa Saami Ranga garnered ₹5 crore at the box office, with an overall occupancy of 64.02%, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. While the film has received a reasonable response, it faces stiff competition from superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and the highly talked-about superhero flick HanuMan. With the festive occasion of Sankranti expected to bring increased footfall to theatres, the film anticipates a boost in its numbers.

(A still from Naa Saami Ranga | Image: YouTube)

Naa Saami Ranga X reviews

As soon as Naa Saami Ranga premiered in theatres, Nagarjuna’s devoted followers and enthusiastic moviegoers couldn't contain their excitement at finally seeing what this festival release had in store for them. They shared their experience on social media and their posts about the movie provided a glimpse into the team's progress and demonstrated how successfully they were able to create a remake movie that was tailored to the needs of the local audience.

(A still from Naa Saami Ranga | Image: YouTube)

A netizen said, "Nag's introduction, Allari Naresh's performance, Nagarjuna-Aashika Ranganath's scenes, the interval block were good. It was very emotional from the pre-climax to the climax. The songs on screen were good. Everything was set correctly. Now the range is in the hands of the audience. My Samiranga hittu doll."

Advertisement

What do we know about Naa Saami Ranga?

Naa Saami Ranga is directed by veteran choreographer Vijay Binni who is making his directorial debut with this film. Srinivasa Chitturi has produced the film. Meanwhile, scriptwriter Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned both the story and screenplay for the film.

Advertisement

Naa Saami Ranga was initially slated to release on January 12. However, after the Sankranthi box office battle among multiple Telugu films like Hanu Man, Saindhav, Guntur Kaaram, and Naa Saami Ranga grew bigger - the makers of Naa Saami Ranga decided to push their release date to January 14.