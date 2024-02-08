English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Naa Saami Ranga Box Office Collection Day 1: Nagarjuna Starrer Off To A Slow Start, Mints ₹5 crore

On its initial day, Naa Saami Ranga garnered ₹5 crore at the box office, with an overall occupancy of 64.02%.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga
Nagarjuna in Naa Saami Ranga | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South star Nagarjuna's much-anticipated film, Naa Saami Ranga, directed by choreographer Vijay Binni, made its theatrical debut ahead of Sankranti. It hit theatres on January 12. Despite decent reviews, the film, featuring Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, and Rukshar Dhillon, fell short of reaching double-digit figures on its opening day.

Naa Saami Ranga box office collection Day 1

On its initial day, Naa Saami Ranga garnered ₹5 crore at the box office, with an overall occupancy of 64.02%, as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. While the film has received a reasonable response, it faces stiff competition from superstar Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and the highly talked-about superhero flick HanuMan. With the festive occasion of Sankranti expected to bring increased footfall to theatres, the film anticipates a boost in its numbers.

(A still from Naa Saami Ranga | Image: YouTube)

Naa Saami Ranga X reviews

As soon as Naa Saami Ranga premiered in theatres, Nagarjuna’s devoted followers and enthusiastic moviegoers couldn't contain their excitement at finally seeing what this festival release had in store for them. They shared their experience on social media and their posts about the movie provided a glimpse into the team's progress and demonstrated how successfully they were able to create a remake movie that was tailored to the needs of the local audience.

(A still from Naa Saami Ranga | Image: YouTube)

A netizen said, "Nag's introduction, Allari Naresh's performance, Nagarjuna-Aashika Ranganath's scenes, the interval block were good. It was very emotional from the pre-climax to the climax. The songs on screen were good. Everything was set correctly. Now the range is in the hands of the audience. My Samiranga hittu doll."

Advertisement

What do we know about Naa Saami Ranga?

Naa Saami Ranga is directed by veteran choreographer Vijay Binni who is making his directorial debut with this film. Srinivasa Chitturi has produced the film. Meanwhile, scriptwriter Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned both the story and screenplay for the film.

Advertisement

Naa Saami Ranga was initially slated to release on January 12. However, after the Sankranthi box office battle among multiple Telugu films like Hanu Man, Saindhav, Guntur Kaaram, and Naa Saami Ranga grew bigger - the makers of Naa Saami Ranga decided to push their release date to January 14.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement