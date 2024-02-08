Advertisement

Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga made its theatrical debut this Sunday (14 January). While the fans await to see the first-day collection and critics' reviews, first impressions of the movie are out on the internet. The period action drama is getting the audience's love for an entertaining first half and an emotional after-interval section.

Naa Saami Ranga X reviews

As soon as Naa Saami Ranga premiered in theatres, Nagarjuna’s devoted followers and enthusiastic moviegoers couldn't contain their excitement at finally seeing what this festival release had in store for them. They shared their experience on social media and their posts about the movie provided a glimpse into the team's progress and demonstrated how successfully they were able to create a remake movie that was tailored to the needs of the local audience.

A netizen said, "Nag's introduction, Allari Naresh's performance, Nagarjuna-Aashika Ranganath's scenes, the interval block were good. It was very emotional from the pre-climax to the climax. The songs on screen were good. Everything was set correctly. Now the range is in the hands of the audience. My Samiranga hittu doll."

Another one added, “Done with first halfff. Intro fight. Love story scenes. Raj tharun and Naresh scenes. And Interval bang ki papers ekkuva pettukondammaaaaa K RAMP @iamnagarjuna #NaaSaamiranga.”

A third fan said, “#NaaSaamiRanga Second half so far already exceeded expectations. After a long time KING NAGARJUNA AKKINENI is back with a bang. Allari Naresh kooda ramp adichadu acting. Blockbuster for me already.”

The team of Naa Saami Ranga

Naa Saami Ranga is directed by veteran choreographer Vijay Binni who is making his directorial debut with this film. Srinivasa Chitturi has produced the film. Meanwhile, scriptwriter Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned both the story and screenplay for the film.

Still from Naa Saami Ranga | Image: X

Naa Saami Ranga was initially slated to release on January 12. However, after the Sankranthi box office battle among multiple Telugu films like Hanu Man, Saindhav, Guntur Kaaram, and Naa Saami Ranga grew bigger - the makers of Naa Saami Ranga decided to push their release date to January 14.