Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Naa Saami Ranga Success Meet: Nagarjuna Expresses Gratitude To Team For Believing In The Movie

Naa Saami Ranga makers held a success meet of the movie in Hyderabad on Sunday which was attended by the lead star. Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Naa Saami Ranga
Naa Saami Ranga | Image:Image I X / SS_Screens
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Naa Saami Ranga, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, made its theatrical debut on January 14. Despite facing stiff competition from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the film opened with great numbers at the box office. Celebrating the audience’s positive response to the movie, the makers held a success meet in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28, which was attended by Naa Saami Ranga’s lead star. In addition to expressing gratitude to his fans, Nagarjuna credited his film’s crew for its success. 

Nagarjuna gives a heartfelt speech about the Naa Saami Ranga team 

As per 123Telugu, Nagarjuna took to the stage amid roaring cheers and applause and went on to extend his gratitude to his fans. The actor said, “ First, I want to thank Akkineni fans for giving the movie unconditional love. Whether my movies become hits or flops, they keep supporting me coming to the movie.”

Remembering his film’s crew, Nagarjuna added that no one was sure about Naa Saami Ranga’s Sankranthi release but his team didn’t lose hope. He said, “I am missing my unit team—from the light boy to the technicians. I miss you a lot, I miss you so much. No one believed the movie would finish on Sankranthi, not even my family; only my team believed. That's why I thank them. M.M. Keeravaani Garu is one of the reasons for finishing the movie on time."

Advertisement

What do we know about Naa Saami Ranga?

Naa Saami Ranga is directed by veteran choreographer Vijay Binni who is making his directorial debut with this film. Srinivasa Chitturi has produced the film. Meanwhile, scriptwriter Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned both the story and screenplay for the film.

 

Naa Saami Ranga was initially slated to release on January 12. However, after the Sankranthi box office battle among multiple Telugu films like Hanu Man, Saindhav, Guntur Kaaram, and Naa Saami Ranga grew bigger - the makers of Naa Saami Ranga decided to push their release date to January 14.

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in US

    World8 minutes ago

  2. Bata struggles with profitability despite store expansion

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Omar barred from holding rally in Rajouri Ahead of ST Status Decision

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Crypto market volatility dips as Bitcoin consolidates above $42,500

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement