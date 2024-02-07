Naa Saami Ranga Success Meet: Nagarjuna Expresses Gratitude To Team For Believing In The Movie

Advertisement

Naa Saami Ranga, starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, made its theatrical debut on January 14. Despite facing stiff competition from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, the film opened with great numbers at the box office. Celebrating the audience’s positive response to the movie, the makers held a success meet in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 28, which was attended by Naa Saami Ranga’s lead star. In addition to expressing gratitude to his fans, Nagarjuna credited his film’s crew for its success.

Nagarjuna gives a heartfelt speech about the Naa Saami Ranga team

As per 123Telugu, Nagarjuna took to the stage amid roaring cheers and applause and went on to extend his gratitude to his fans. The actor said, “ First, I want to thank Akkineni fans for giving the movie unconditional love. Whether my movies become hits or flops, they keep supporting me coming to the movie.”

Remembering his film’s crew, Nagarjuna added that no one was sure about Naa Saami Ranga’s Sankranthi release but his team didn’t lose hope. He said, “I am missing my unit team—from the light boy to the technicians. I miss you a lot, I miss you so much. No one believed the movie would finish on Sankranthi, not even my family; only my team believed. That's why I thank them. M.M. Keeravaani Garu is one of the reasons for finishing the movie on time."

Advertisement

Adi King ante

Intlo Industry lo evariki Nammakam ledu Sankranthi release ante, Nag and his team proved everyone wrong 🔥🤙😎@iamnagarjuna #Nagarjuna 👑👑👑 https://t.co/xSAOXCIgbp pic.twitter.com/WYWUbnN0j9 — Nag Mama Rocks (@SravanPk4) January 28, 2024

What do we know about Naa Saami Ranga?

Naa Saami Ranga is directed by veteran choreographer Vijay Binni who is making his directorial debut with this film. Srinivasa Chitturi has produced the film. Meanwhile, scriptwriter Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has penned both the story and screenplay for the film.

Naa Saami Ranga was initially slated to release on January 12. However, after the Sankranthi box office battle among multiple Telugu films like Hanu Man, Saindhav, Guntur Kaaram, and Naa Saami Ranga grew bigger - the makers of Naa Saami Ranga decided to push their release date to January 14.