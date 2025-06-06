Nagarjuna And Amala With Newlyweds Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee, Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Is A Perfect Family Portrait

Updated 6 June 2025 at 22:31 IST
Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni tied the knot with Zainab Ravdjee early morning on June 6 in Hyderabad. Pictures and videos from the wedding have found their way online, including Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna dancing at Akhil's baraat and turning DJs at the function.
After the ceremony wrapped up, Nagarjuna, his elder daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala and other family members dropped photos from the wedding welcoming Zainab into the Akkinneni family. Narguna's post for the newlyweds read, "With immense joy, Amala and I are delighted to share that our dear son has married his beloved Zainab in a beautiful ceremony (3:35 am) at our home, where our hearts belong. We watched a dream come true surrounded by love, laughter, and those dearest to us. We seek your blessings as they begin this new journey together. With love and gratitude."
Sobhita also posted a picture with her and Naga Chaitanya sharing the frame with Akhil, Zainab, Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni.
For the wedding, Akhil opted for a simple and traditional pancha while Zainab dressed in an ivory saree paired with diamond jewellery. The couple made their relationship official in November when they posted sweet pictures together, announcing that they’re engaged.
Many like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Prashanth Neel were clicked arriving at the wedding venue early, turning it into a star-studded gathering. Akhil’s cousins Sumanth and Sushanth, and sister-in-law Sobhita were also at the wedding as part of the baraat. Viral videos show everyone present at the wedding dancing and making the most of the happy moments.
