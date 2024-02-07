Advertisement

Nagarjuna's latest release Naa Saami Ranga emerged as a decent success at the box office. Now, its OTT premiere is eagerly awaited by the fans. Meanwhile, the latest update on the Tollywood star's next has generated excitement among the movie-going audience, both in the North and the South. According to reports, a popular Bollywood star has been approached for a role in the movie, adding further excitement to it.

Nagarjuna's next to be directed by Kollywood filmmaker

While Nagarjuna has been busy with the shooting of Sekhar Kammula, which also stars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, reports surrounding his next will leave you excited. Hearsay suggests that Naveen is directing Nagarjuna's next and the team is planning to rope in Akshay Kumar in a pivotal role in it. If this turns out to be true, this will mark the actors' second collaboration after the 1998 film Angaaray.

Nagarjuna's currently filming for DNS

Nagarjuna is currently busy with the shoot of DNS, sets for which have been constructed in Hyderabad. Of late the unit was snapped filming in Tirupati. Dhanush's presence on the set had caused thousands of fans to crowd the city and the shooting had to be cancelled.

Reportedly, Nagarjuna will play the role of a gangster in DNS. It will be a thriller set in a political backdrop. The story is said to be inspired from real political and mafia incidents. It will chronicle events that happened 40 years ago. The movie will look to release next year. As we reported earlier, AR Rahman is likely to score music for the untitled film.