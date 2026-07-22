Nandamuri Balakrishna Health Update: Hospital Shares 66-year-old Actor Is 'Stable And Under Close Medical Observation' After Sustaining Leg Injury During Film Shoot
Nandamuri Balakrishna sustained a minor injury on his left knee while shooting for his next, NBK 111. The actor was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad, which has shared an update on his condition.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Nandamuri Balakrishna was shooting for his next, NBK 111, in Rajahmundry, where he sustained a leg injury. The shoot of the Gopichand Malineni directorial came to a halt after the actor had to be rushed to a private hospital. The incident took place during the filming of a high-voltage action sequence. For better examination and medical care, the actor was airlifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.
The hospital where the actor has been admitted shared an update on his health in a fresh bulletin. In a fresh statement, the AIG hospital shared, “Shri. Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained an injury to his left knee while participating in a film shoot in Rajahmundry. He was provided initial medical treatment at a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted to AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, for specialised evaluation and further management.”
The hospital further mentioned, “Preliminary evaluation showed a localised collection of blood and inflammation in the tissues around the left knee, indicating a possible muscle tear in the region. He is currently undergoing extensive clinical and diagnostic investigations under the supervision of a team of orthopaedic surgeons.”
The hospital also assured his fans that NBK is stable. The statement added, “Shri. Balakrishna's overall condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation. The definitive treatment plan will be finalised after completion of the ongoing evaluation. Further updates will be communicated subsequently."
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According to reports, Balakrishna slipped while performing a stunt and injured his leg. The shoot was immediately stopped, and he was taken to a nearby hospital in Kakinada for treatment. The makers of the upcoming film shared an official statement, saying that the actor had suffered a "minor muscle tear" and would undergo a routine medical procedure. They also assured fans that there was "absolutely no cause for concern" and that he is expected to recover soon. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, NBK111 marks the director's second film with Balakrishna after the success of Veera Simha Reddy. The film also stars Manchu Manoj as the antagonist and Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead.
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