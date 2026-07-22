Nandamuri Balakrishna Health Update: Hospital Shares 66-year-old Actor Is 'Stable And Under Close Medical Observation' After Sustaining Leg Injury During Film Shoot

Nandamuri Balakrishna was shooting for his next, NBK 111, in Rajahmundry, where he sustained a leg injury. The shoot of the Gopichand Malineni directorial came to a halt after the actor had to be rushed to a private hospital. The incident took place during the filming of a high-voltage action sequence. For better examination and medical care, the actor was airlifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The hospital where the actor has been admitted shared an update on his health in a fresh bulletin. In a fresh statement, the AIG hospital shared, “Shri. Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained an injury to his left knee while participating in a film shoot in Rajahmundry. He was provided initial medical treatment at a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted to AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, for specialised evaluation and further management.”

The hospital further mentioned, “Preliminary evaluation showed a localised collection of blood and inflammation in the tissues around the left knee, indicating a possible muscle tear in the region. He is currently undergoing extensive clinical and diagnostic investigations under the supervision of a team of orthopaedic surgeons.”

The hospital also assured his fans that NBK is stable. The statement added, “Shri. Balakrishna's overall condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation. The definitive treatment plan will be finalised after completion of the ongoing evaluation. Further updates will be communicated subsequently."

Advertisement