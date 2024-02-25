Advertisement

Nani, who celebrated his 40th birthday last night, announced updates regarding his upcoming films and also announced multiple new projects. The actor, who is currently basking in the success of Hi Nanna, is gearing up for the release of his film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. A day after his birthday on February 24, the actor took to his social media handles to thank his fans and also promised them back-to-back celebrations in theatres.

Nani pens heartfelt thank you note for his fans

On Sunday, Nani took to his official X handle and wrote, "Thank you for all the immense love. I keep growing older and you keep making me feel younger. I feel ready... To take this a notch higher. Join me. Let’s do this together. Love for #SaripodhaaSanivaaramGlimpse and #Nani32 announcement has made it all the more special. It’s going to be back to back celebrations in theatres. See you soon."

DVV Entertainment announces Nani 32

After sharing a glimpse of Nani's upcoming film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which will release on August 29, the production house DVV Entertainment shared another project with the actor, tentatively titled Nani 32. They shared an announcement teaser which showed a truck riding on the road. Along with the truck, a text read, "When a violent man turns non-violent, his life turns upside down." For his 32nd project, the actor has collaborated with filmmaker Sujeeth. Though not many details were revealed about the film, the makers gave a hint that the actor-filmmaker will take us on a roller coaster ride through their film, calling it a witty action film.

