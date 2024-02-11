Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Naga Chaitanya's Thandel Eyeing Pushpa 2 Release Date?

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has been in the works for a while, was slated for a release on August 15. However, two other big banner films are now eyeing the date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya (L), Nani (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Pushpa 2: The Rule, with Allu Arjun in the lead, is arguably among the most anticipated releases of 2024. The film's long-standing slated release date has been August 15. However, off-late there has been strong buzz about the film being potentially delayed. Recent reports now suggest that two other big banner films are eyeing the coveted Independence day release date.

Nani to clash with Naga Chaitanya at the box office?


As per a recent Gulte report, two big banner films have been eyeing the August 15 release date. However, an official announcement from either parties is contingent on the makers of Pushpa 2, affirmatively pushing ahead the film's release date. The two other films in question, are Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel. 

One thing however, is for sure, August 15 will not be a three-way box office clash. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Thandel, as per the report, will only lock their film's release date on Independence Day, if Pushpa 2 is moved ahead. With no confirmation on the latter, both films are holding out on official date announcements. However, on the chance of Pushpa 2 being delayed, August 15 may shape up to be a box office clash between Nani and Naga Chaitanya.

Is Pushpa 2 being delayed?


Pushpa 2 had been slated for an August 15 release for a long-standing time. Reports of the film being potentially postponed were done away with the makers announcing an official 200 day countdown to the film's release. However, the same conjecture about a postponement has been doing the rounds of the internet again.

This further stands fueled by the news of the makers of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Thandel reportedly wanting to release on Independence Day. The confusion over potential release dates are yet to be addressed by the makers of any of the three films involved. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

